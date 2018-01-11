Woman dies after Fareham flat fire

Have your say

A WOMAN has died after a blaze in a flat.

Fire crews were called out to Redlands Lane, Fareham, at 12.20am today.

Firefighters went into the property using breathing apparatus and tackled the fire with hose reels and jets.

A woman found in the flat was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham but died shortly afterwards.

Hampshire police are now investigating the incident.

a spokeswoman said: 'Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and forced entry to the flat.

'A woman was found inside the address and was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital. She died a short time later in hospital.

'The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

'Anyone with any information about the fire should contact police on 101 quoting 44180012704.'

Crews from Cosham, Fareham and Portchester attended the blaze.