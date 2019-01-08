Woman escapes Havant property fire

A HAVANT woman escaped a blaze in her apartment last night – with her saved by a smoke alarm.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a West Street apartment around 8pm after a wooden chopping board caught alight on a pan.

The woman needed treatment for smoke inhalation after fire crews from Havant attended the scene – putting out the fire by 9pm. A ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke. An ambulance was called to attend.

The resident was alerted to the fire after smoke alarms sounded while a quick-thinking neighbour turned off the gas.

Crew manager Ben Holt said: ‘Things could have quickly got out of hand if she didn’t have working smoke alarms. We would remind people to check their alarms are working.’