Woman flees house fire sparked by dishwasher

A woman fled her home after a blaze started in a dishwasher.

Nine firefighters tackled the fire at a semi-detached home in Three Acres, Denmead, today at 12.20pm.

Cosham station firefighter Chris Clements said: ‘We put out the fire and ventilated the house and made the scene safe.

‘The lady inside was taken out and handed over to the ambulance.’

It’s understood the woman suffered smoke inhalation.

Around 50 per cent of the ground floor was damaged, mainly through smoke damage.

Two appliances attended from Cosham fire station and crews used four breathing apparatus and two jets. A fan was used to ventilate the property.

The crews were stood down by 1.20pm.