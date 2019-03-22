Woman forced to fend off alleyway attacker near Gosport High Street

A WOMAN has been attacked in an alleyway off Gosport High Street, according to reports.

Police officers are investigating a report that a 43-year-old woman was assaulted in Gosport High Street in the early hours of today.

Gosport High Street.

The victim told police that before 2am she spoke to a man she did not know outside Gosport Museum. Both were walking in the direction of the bus and ferry terminal.

A short time later the man assaulted the victim in the alleyway next to Reflex Records.

The woman was not seriously hurt but was left with cuts and grazes to her hand – and the male attacker may have been left with some cuts and scratches to his face.

According to the victim, the attacker was a largely-built white man in his early thirties, with blond straight spiky hair.

He was wearing beige or light brown clothing, as well as glasses with thick lenses.

The attacker also had facial hair, or a full moustache, over his lip.

Investigating officer Det Con Martin Alderson said: ‘I’m keen to speak to anyone who saw the man and woman speaking to each other, or who saw what happened. Do you recognise the description of this man?

‘Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be patrolling the area and we are reviewing CCTV today.

‘However I’m keen to remind people to remain vigilant, and to be on the lookout for this man, ahead of the weekend if you are likely to be in this area late at night’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190099517