Woman gets stuck in Havant public toilet

A WOMAN found herself trapped in a public toilet for 15 minutes earlier this morning.

A crew of firefighters from Havant was called into action at 11.50am today, after a woman got stuck in the public toilets near to the Ship Inn on Langstone Road.

A spokesman from the fire station said: ‘There is a set of toilets next to the pub that a lady was using when the door lock malfunctioned.

‘The door couldn’t be opened from the outside so we used some of our door-cutting gear to gain access.

‘We were only there for a couple of minutes – fortunately she hadn’t been in there for too long.’