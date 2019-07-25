Woman in her 20s hospitalised after being found in a 'life-threatening' condition off Southsea coast

A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to hospital after being found in a ‘life-threatening’ condition by passers-by who rescued her off the coast of Southsea.

At least two members of the public leapt into the water near South Parade Pier to rush to the woman’s aid at about after 9.25pm yesterday.

An aerial view of Southsea, including South Parade Pier, centre. Picture: Shaun Roster

Emergency services were alerted to a report of a person in the water and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was heard hovering above Southsea as the incident unfolded.

Two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance from South Central Ambulance Service were also at the scene, alongside Hampshire police.

The woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for further treatment after being assessed at the scene.

An ambulance spokesman said: ‘We received multiple 999 calls around 21:25 yesterday all reporting a person had been in the water, then rescued by members of the public and was in a serious condition near South Parade, Southsea.

‘We sent two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance to the scene.

‘The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was en route to the emergency too but was stood down as our staff reported that the patient was responding well to initial treatment and was no longer in an immediately life-threatening condition.

‘The patient was then taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for further assessment and treatment.’

The Gosport lifeboat and a coastguard team from Portsmouth also attended the incident.