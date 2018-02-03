Woman injured in two-car crash

A WOMAN was injured in a two-car crash.
Hampshire police said it happened at the junction of David Newbury Drive and Cherque Way, in Lee-on-the-Solent, at 7.20pm on Thursday, February 1.
A police spokeswoman said: 'The collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Nissan Micra.
'The two vehicles collided and the Nissan subsequently collided with a lamp post.
'The driver of the Nissan Micra, a 49-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.'
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44180043118.