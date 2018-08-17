Woman left shaken after fleeing Gosport house fire

A WOMAN was left ‘shaken’ after fleeing from a blaze in her Gosport house on Thursday evening

The women, thought to be in her late 50s, evacuated herself from the Brockhurst Road address following the fire, which started in a tumble dryer at 7.45pm.

Crews from stations in Gosport and Fareham attended the scene and put the fire out before leaving at 9pm.

The fire started in the home’s utility room where the occupier was alerted after her smoke alarm went off.

The lady did not need hospital attention but was treated for smoke inhalation.

A neighbour, who helped the distressed lady, said: ‘She was shaken up especially because she was alone when it happened. She didn’t need to go to hospital. We’re just glad she is ok.’

Tony Markham, 62, of nearby shop Tony’s Cave, added: ‘I saw smoke pouring out of the top window before the lady escaped to a nearby resident’s house and the fire crews turned up.’