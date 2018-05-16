Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Portsmouth Lidl car park

Have your say

A WOMAN in her mid-50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a car in a Lidl car park.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea.

Emergency services at Lidl car park, Picture: Stuart Southwell

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ‘We received a 999 call at 11.21am with the caller reporting a collision between a pedestrian and a car in the car park at Lidl.

‘We sent two ambulances and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

‘The pedestrian was a female aged in her mid-50s who had sustained serious injuries – she has been taken to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton by road with the air ambulance crew travelling with her.

‘The driver of the car is also going to be taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for further assessment.’

Air ambulance in Milton Park, Picture: Emil Szoma

A police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 11.25am to a collision in the carpark at Lidl.

‘The collision involved a car and a female pedestrian.

‘Air ambulance attended but the woman was transported to Southampton General Hospital via land ambulance.

‘This incident is ongoing.’