Woman taken to hospital after flat fire in Southsea

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a fire last night in a first floor flat at Herbert Road, Southsea.

Two fire engines were sent from Southsea Fire Station after being alerted at 8.33 pm.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a jet hose to tackle the fire with the scene made safe by 9.45 pm.

The Fire Service have said that the fire was caused by a cigarette igniting the bedding.

The woman was given first aid before being taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Despite the flat being fitted with a smoke detector, the alarm is not believed to have sounded.

A spokesman for Southsea Fire Station said: ‘This is a reminder of how important it is for people to regularly check their smoke alarms and to ensure batteries are replaced.’