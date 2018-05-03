Woman taken to hospital after serious crash on A3

Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A3 this morning.

Drivers faced delays of up to 25 minutes on the southbound route after the crash near to the Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

One lane was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A picture tweeted by Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team showed a badly damaged silver car at the side of the road.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was called at 8.41am to reports of an overturned vehicle.

A woman in her 30s was helped from the car by fire crews assessed by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries .

She was taken by ambulance to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Traffic information service ROMANSE has said there are delays for drivers between Petersfield and Clanfield.

Stagecoach South also said buses between Petersfield and Havant are running late as a result.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area if possible.