A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with a head injury after a car crash on Hayling Island.

Fire crews from Hayling Island, Cosham and Havant had to cut the woman free after a two-car crash involving a Mercedes and Vauxhall Insignia.

The damaged vehicle is taken away.

After being freed, the 31-year-old received treatment at the scene before being transferred to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The collision occurred outside the Barley Mow pub on Manor Road. Another person received treatment for minor injuries.