A Lidl customer has claimed that his wife was reduced to ‘uncontrollable vomiting’ after discovering what they believe to be a dead mouse in a packet of microwaveable rice.

Richard Leech took to twitter to complain about finding the vermin inside the food product and complained that his house ‘stinks of cooked mouse’.

He tweeted: ‘Hi @LidlUK I wonder if you could let me know how this mouse got into my packet of rice?

‘Now my house stinks of cooked mouse and my wife is uncontrollable vomiting.'

In pictures attached to his tweet, something resembling a dead mouse can be spotted in the rice which Mr Leech claims came from a packet of Golden Sun microwaveablepilau rice bought at Lidl.

Lidl has confirmed that the substance is mould.

The supermarket apologised and said incidents of mould were ‘very rare’ but could occur as the result of an extremely small hole in the pack.

A Lidl spokesman said: ‘It is never our intention for a customer to be dissatisfied in any way, and we were extremely sorry to see that this particular product did not meet the high standards that both we and our customers expect.

’Following contact with the customer, the matter was immediately escalated to our quality assurance team who, through their initial investigation with the supplier, were able to identify the foreign substance as mould. Whilst very rare, this can occur as a result of an extremely small hole in the pack.

‘We only ever work with reputable accredited suppliers who have extensive controls and procedures in place to verify the quality of products. We are, therefore, very disappointed that our expected high standards were not met on this occasion, and are in ongoing contact with the customer on the matter.’