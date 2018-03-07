Women’s Institute takes an emergency masterclass

MEMBERS of the Women’s Institute have been learning about how to deal with a medical emergency.

The Titchfield Abbey WI has taken a masterclass on what to do if faced with an incident or if somebody had passed out, while waiting for paramedics or first responders to arrive on the scene.

Margaret Wellington from the Titchfield Abbey Women’s Institute, said: ‘We learned how to keep victims of incidents comfortable and knowing when to use the recovery position or CPR.’

‘We had the opportunity to try out one of the new generation of defibrillators which are so easy to use. They are appearing in many public places, so that they can be accessed by anybody.’