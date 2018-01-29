Work starts to rebuild Hayling beach battered by back-to-back storms

Have your say

WORK has started to rebuild a beach following recent storms.

The work at Eastoke, on the south of Hayling Island, is being managed by the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership and is part of ongoing plans to ensure the beaches in the area are in a good condition.

Contractor J.T Mackley & Co Limited is using its heavy machinery to transport shingle along Eastoke to restore any depleted groyne bays.

As part of this, the western part of the Eastoke Corner car park will be closed.

Earlcoate Construction Limited is completing maintenance on timber groynes and the sloping timber barrier in front of the Eastoke coastguard station.

The beach will remain open to the public with Havant Borough Council staff onsite to manage public safety.