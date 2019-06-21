Worker, 25, suffers 'life-changing' arm injury while 12ft high in cage in an 'industrial accident'

A WORKER 12ft high in a cage suffered a possible life-changing injuries to his arm in an ‘industrial accident’.

Paramedics and police are at Interchange Park, a business park, in Robinson Way, Copnor, after the incident at midday.

Police cars at Interchange Park in Copnor, Portsmouth. Picture: Millie Salkeld

The worker was injured at Smeg UK Warehouse while working at height and also suffered facial injuries.

The 25-year-old man was taken by road to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton.

A security guard told The News: ‘I came into work and saw the air ambulance overhead.’

He said the person’s arm was injured and ‘wasn’t in a good way’.

The guard added: ‘There were a few ambulances and fire engines as well.’

Another worker, who asked not to be named, said someone was ‘running and screaming’ away from the incident.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called at midday with reports of a suspected industrial accident in Interchange Park off Robinson Way, Portsmouth.

‘A man had suffered serious injuries.

‘Police officers are on scene and have been liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.’

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘We received a 999 call at 11:51 this morning with the caller reporting a serious accident at the Smeg UK Warehouse on Interchange Park, Robinson Way.

‘We sent an ambulance, a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle, our Hazardous Area Response Team and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to the scene.

‘A 25-year-old male had sustained serious and potentially life-changing arm injury, as well as facial injuries, following an accident at height in the warehouse.

‘The patient was in a platform/cage around 12 feet off the ground when the accident occurred.

‘He was stabilised at the scene, then brought down and was then transported by road to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton with the air ambulance team travelling with the patient.’