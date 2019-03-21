Workers against intrusion 

A SURVEY has revealed workers concerns over potential employer involvement in their personal lives.

The Willis Towers Watson study has shown that 45 per cent of South East workers say they are uncomfortable with their employer getting involved in their personal lifestyle choices, with more than half (57%) of workers in the region viewing choices such as diet, exercise, and alcohol consumption, as a strictly personal matter.

Three quarters of respondents said they felt uncomfortable with such intrusion and wanted to keep a boundary between their personal and work lives.

Despite this, one in four (26%) workers see their employers as having a moral responsibility to help them lead a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Twenty three per cent said they would most like support, such as benefits, voluntary wellbeing schemes, or advice, pertaining to fitness, and 16 per cent would like help with relaxation.

Mike Blake, wellbeing lead at Willis Towers Watson, said: ‘Health and wellbeing is a sensitive area and companies must tread carefully when dealing with such issues. Effective but indirect communication can help companies offer specialist advice to workers, without them feeling their boundaries have been breached.” ,