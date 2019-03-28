AN airline has announced that it has ‘ceased operations’ and that all its flights have been cancelled.

Wow Air, an Icelandic company, announced to its customers that it was axing all its flights effective immediately leaving thousands of people stranded.

The airline, which offered cheap flights to North America, operated flights out of Gatwick Airport in West Sussex.

Wow Air have gone bust after talks with rival airline Icelandicair collapsed.

In a statement on its website, the airline said: ‘WOW AIR has ceased operation. All WOW AIR flights have been cancelled.’

If you were due to fly with Wow Air here is the advice they are offering to customers.

How will I reach my destination?

Passengers are advised to check available flights with other airlines.

Some airlines may offer flights at a reduced rate, so-called rescue fares, in light of the circumstances. Information on those airlines will be published, when it becomes available.

What are my rights?

Passengers whose ticket was paid with a credit card are advised to contact their credit card company to check whether a refund of the ticket cost will be issued.

Passengers who bought their ticket from a European travel agent (within the European Economic Area) as a part of a package tour (a package which includes flights and accommodation or other services) are protected by the Package Travel Directive. Those passengers are advised to contact their travel agent to arrange an alternative flight.

Passengers who may have bought travel protection, or those passengers whose credit card terms may include such protection, may be entitled to claim compensation and assistance due to delays or travel disruption. However, such compensation is often limited.

Passengers may also be entitled to compensation from WOW AIR, including in accordance with European regulation on Air Passenger Rights. In case of a bankruptcy, claims should be filed to the administrator / liquidator.

Where can I get up-to-date information?

This announcement will be published and continuously updated on the following websites:

- Icelandic Transport Authority: www.samgongustofa.is / www.icetra.is

- Keflavik Airport: www.isavia.is/en

- WOW AIR: www.wowair.com

- Posted at all relevant airports

General information about passenger rights can be found atwww.icetra.is