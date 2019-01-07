Wrestling spectacular returns to old stomping ground

THE stars of touring family spectacular, Megaslam Wrestling, are heading back to Fareham for their biggest tour to celebrate its 10 year anniversary.

Megaslam, one of Europe’s most successful wrestling companies, returns to an old stomping ground in Ferneham Hall for another extravaganza.

The company has a special affinity with the town – with it the only place in Hampshire it visits after first going there in 2015.

‘Fareham is genuinely one of our favourite venues,’ Brad Taylor, owner of Megaslam said. ‘It is always a sell out and the crowd really know how to have a good time.

‘The two hour live show will see a host of wrestlers from top federations around the world take on the best of British in an all out fight to the finish and is built on family entertainment at its best.’

The main event of the evening on January 19 will see a giant rumble match where opponents must throw their opponent over the top rope, the winner being the last man standing for their team.

Confirmed to appear on January 19 includes current Megaslam champion, Danny Hudson, who beat former champion, Dan Evans at an event in Hampshire. There will also be appearances from Gosport Duo, The Solent Brothers – Kris Kay and the Mighty Oak.

Tickets for the Megaslam at Ferneham Hall are available at fernehamhall.co.uk or by visiting the Box Office.