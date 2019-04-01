xxxxxx

REVIEW: SLOW READERS CLUB

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

There has been a buzz around Slow Readers Club in Portsmouth ever since they played on consecutive days at the Victorious Festival in 2017.Its proper rammed in the Wedgewood Rooms tonight with the show sold out some weeks ago.

Opening with 'Lunatic' the band, dressed in regulation black T Shirts, are a no frills affair on stage letting the music speak for itself, built on the booming bass of Jim Ryan..and subtle guitar off..Kurtis Starkie Lead singer Aaron Starkie has a wonderful rich baritone voice reminiscent of early 80's Comsat Angels and Chameleons.

From the opening chords and subtle electronics the crowd are in ecstatic mood dozens of grown men in greying beards singing every lyric and rousing chorus.It was certainly some sight to see.

Its been a patient journey for this band built on hard work and loyal fan base,at times the band seemed overawed by the reception from the crowd Aaron thanks the audience with a rousing take of 'Forever In Your Debt' .Refreshingly there is no encore and we are all left marvelling at what a great show this was..

Tonight may turn out to be a Max Boyce 'I was there' gig along with Oasis, Killers and The Strokes in the past ,which makes the Wedgewood Rooms such a special venue.And tonight we witnessed a very special band indeed.

PAUL WINDSOR