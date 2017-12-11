Yellow warning issued for Portsmouth

The Met office has issued a yellow warning due to ice levels in Portsmouth today.

Snow is expected to hit north and central Hampshire this morning and the Met Office is warning people to be careful as injuries could be incurred from slips and falls on icy surfaces in Portsmouth.

Here's today's travel and weather news this morning

The city is experiencing a very wet and windy morning and icy patches are expected on untreated roads and cycle paths,

The weather warning said: ‘On Monday morning some snow may fall over parts of Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire. Some accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible above ~ 100 m but at lower levels no accumulations are expected, instead a mixture of rain and sleet is most likely.’

Commuters should also be prepared as the weather could cause travel delays. The report said: ‘Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer and more difficult journeys.’

Currently there are slight delays due to cautious driving in the wet weather but no reported incidents.

Travel

M27 – Delays of 14 minutes Eastbound in Portchester. Delays of 10 minutes Eastbound out of the city.

A3(M) – Delays of 13 minutes Northbound at Cowplain.

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Delays of 12 minutes Northbound at Gosport Road.

Trains – No reported delays