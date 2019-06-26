Yesterday - new films coming to Portsmouth cinemas

Grab the popcorn for these new films.

Yesterday (12A)

Yesterday directed by Danny Boyle should continue that winning streak, casting Himesh Patel and Lily James as best friends, whose paths diverge after a nasty bout of pop culture amnesia ripples across the universe, erasing all memory of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Ed Sheeran also has a blast in a colourful supporting role – let it be known, the chart-topping musician can gleefully poke fun at himself – but you can see the heavy-lifting on screen from gifted co-stars Kate McKinnon and Joel Fry.

Struggling singer-songwriter Jack Malik (Patel) is barely one step down the long and winding road to success with his childhood friend and manager, Ellie (James).

After a hard day's night of gigging to almost no reply, Jack cycles home to his parents (Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal) in Clacton-on-Sea and collides with a bus during a 12-second blackout.

When he emerges from his golden slumbers in hospital, Jack discovers that no one – except for him – remembers The Beatles. He tries to act naturally as he performs a rendition of Yesterday for Ellie and pals Lucy (Ellise Chappell), Nick (Harry Michell) and Rocky (Fry). They fail to dig it and it's all too much for Jack.

With a little help from his friends, Jack becomes a viral sensation by passing off The Beatles' back catalogue as his words of love. Jack says hello, goodbye to anonymity after cutthroat American agent Debra Hammer (McKinnon) offers him a ticket to ride the helter skelter to global superstardom.

Ed Sheeran becomes a mentor as Jack inspires fans to come together behind him as the face of a rock and roll music revolution here, there and everywhere. Every little thing Jack does takes him further away from Ellie. He eventually realises that there's a place for him back in Clacton-on-Sea and he needs to get back to the girl, who believed in him when he was a nowhere man.

I want to tell you that Yesterday is a feel-good chart-topping hit but something is missing that should make me want to feverishly twist and shout from the rooftops about director Boyle's picture. I wasn't sufficiently invested in Jack any time at all to make me root for him on his magical mystery tour to secondhand fame. I've got a feeling that fans of Curtis' other films including Love Actually and Notting Hill will turn out in droves regardless of its many faults.

Released Friday 28.

Apollo 11 (U)

On July 20 1969, America took one giant leap for mankind when the Eagle lunar module touched down on the surface of the moon, carrying Commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin.

Broadcast live on TV to the world, the Apollo 11 mission allowed America to slingshot past the Soviet Union in the widely publicised space race and fulfil President John F Kennedy's legacy.

To mark the 50th anniversary of this historic event, documentary filmmaker Todd Douglas Miller rifles through archive footage to relive the day when humanity blasted into the inky void of space and planted a flag in previously uncharted territory with a glorious view of the third rock from the sun.

An edited 45-minute version of the film screens in the IMAX big screen format at selected cinemas.

Released Friday 28.

In Fabric (15)

Berkshire-born writer-director Peter Strickland follows the stylised weirdness of Berberian Sound Studio and The Duke Of Burgundy with an off-kilter horror comedy about a desirable red dress that hungers for the blood of any woman that dares to wear it.

Catalogue model Jill (Sidse Babett Knudsen) meets a grisly fate after she slips on the blood red fabric and feels it glide against her skin.

The couture becomes an object of obsession for divorcee Sheila (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), who spots the garment in a sale at her local department store.

She hopes the striking red dress will empower her to face her odious boss Clive (Steve Oram) and wipe the smug grin off the face of her son's condescending girlfriend, Gwen (Gwendoline Christie).

Sheila is completely unprepared for the transformation that the frock will inspire or the carnage that will be left in her wake.

Released Friday 28.

Support The Girls (15)

Andrew Bujalski writes and directs a tender drama comedy, which follows the long-suffering general manager of a roadside sports bar during one eventful day, when her patience threatens to run dry before the beer.

Lisa (Regina Hall) is a friend to female staff of Double Whammies, which draws passing motorists with the promise of scantily clad servers led by veterans Maci (Haley Lu Richardson), Krista (AJ Michalka) and Jennelle (Dylan Gelula).

Business is under threat from a rival chain and Lisa has to contend with her racist boss Cubby (James LeGros) and a painful separation from her husband Cameron (Lawrence Varnado).

Over the course of a turbulent shift, Lisa discovers that one of her girls is involved in a relationship with a patron and another server has flaunted working practices by getting a tattoo of her sporting hero.

Tensions flare and Lisa faces stark choices to cling onto her sanity.

Released Friday 28. ​​​​​​​