Have your say

With a cast of more than 100 pupils, The Petersfield School put on an impressive adaptation of the Lionel Bart classic, Oliver!

Dickens’ most famous novel was brought to life on stage at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth.

The Petersfield School production of Oliver at the New theatre Royal Picture: Peter Langdown

All pictures by Peter Langdown.

The cast of Oliver on stage at New Theatre Royal Picture: Peter Langdown

Oliver puts in a great performance at the New theatre Royal Picture: Peter Langdown

It was an impressive performance of the Dickens' classic by The Petersfield School Picture: Peter Langdown

Please sir, may I have some more? Picture: Peter Langdown

Nancy belts out one of the great hits in Oliver Picture: Peter Langdown

The unmistakable king of the pickpockets, Fagin Picture: Peter Langdown