A ‘YOUNG’ child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near a Portsmouth park.

South Central Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the crash in Sultan Road, Buckland at 6.26pm yesterday.

A still image of a video taken at Buckland Park, Portsmouth, where an air ambulance landed on Sunday, August 18 to help assess a 'young' child who had been hit by a car in Sultan Road at about 6.26pm. Picture: Tee Ahmed

An ambulance crew and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, which landed in Buckland Park, treated the child at the scene for ‘potentially serious injuries’.

A land ambulance then took the child to Southampton General Hospital.

Video captured at Buckland Park shows onlookers gathering as the air ambulance leaves the scene ta about 7.45pm.

The child’s gender and age are not yet known.

