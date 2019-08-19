A ‘YOUNG’ child has been taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after being hit by a taxi near a Portsmouth park.
South Central Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the crash in Sultan Road, Buckland at 6.26pm yesterday.
An ambulance crew and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, which landed in Buckland Park, treated the child at the scene.
A land ambulance then took the child to Southampton General Hospital.
Police said the youngster’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.
Video captured at Buckland Park shows onlookers gathering as the air ambulance leaves the scene at about 7.45pm.
The child’s gender and age are not yet known.
