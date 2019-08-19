Have your say

A ‘YOUNG’ child has been taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after being hit by a taxi near a Portsmouth park.

South Central Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the crash in Sultan Road, Buckland at 6.26pm yesterday.

A still image of a video taken at Buckland Park, Portsmouth, where an air ambulance landed on Sunday, August 18 to help assess a 'young' child who had been hit by a car in Sultan Road at about 6.26pm. Picture: Tee Ahmed

An ambulance crew and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, which landed in Buckland Park, treated the child at the scene.

A land ambulance then took the child to Southampton General Hospital.

Police said the youngster’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Video captured at Buckland Park shows onlookers gathering as the air ambulance leaves the scene at about 7.45pm.

The child’s gender and age are not yet known.

