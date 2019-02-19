Young horse riders saddle up for competition

YOUNG people with learning disabilities are set to take part in a national horse riding competition.

The Special Olympics South East Hants, a Portsdown based branch of Special Olympics Great Britain, is set to take the saddle this April in the Regional Equestrian Competition. The charity offers sporting opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

The four-strong team, aged in their late teens through to their early 20s who are coached by Jodie Thackeray, have been training at in-house events – but will now put their skills to the test on the big stage.

Jodie said: ‘The competition will involve horse riding and dressage as well as stable management to show they can care for horses.

‘Everyone is very excited about taking part as well as a bit nervous. But they have been training at in-house events for a while so hopefully they won’t feel out of their depth.’

She added: ‘It gives them a great sense of meaning and boosts their confidence and social skills and helps them to progress by taking them out of their comfort zones.

‘We’re looking to expand the team so would encourage anyone who is interested to get involved.’