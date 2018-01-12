Young musicians show their talent at Portsmouth charity gig

Have your say

MUSICIANS held a gig to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

Led by artist Matt Stevens, the team of young talents organised the event at the Wedgewood Rooms, in Southsea, to fundraise for Music Fusion.

They helped me turn my life around and I now work for them. Matt Stevens

The aim was to raise £1,000 for the Havant-based charity that helps young people going through challenging situations to find a better path through music.

Matt himself was helped by the organisation in 2008 so knows how important their work is.

He said: ‘I was always in trouble with the police, getting into lots of bad situations and things were escalating.

‘Music Fusion welcomed me in, treated me with respect and gave me the direction and drive that I needed.

‘They helped me turn my life around and I now work for them.’

The gig at Albert Road’s Wedgewood Rooms was a big success with a variety of acts covering genres like indie, hip-hop, rock and pop.

Performers included Elektra, Violet Mud, TESS, Kizz, Professor L, Josh MC, Karrera, Joey Kong and a guest appearance from London rapper Genesis Elijah.

The night raised £1,022 which Matt said he was really happy with.

He added: ‘Everyone has worked hard for this but we’ve all had a lot of fun doing it.

‘It just goes to show what you can achieve when you work together.’

Jinx Prowse, chief executive at Music Fusion, thanked Matt and his team for organising the music event and said they were always looking for funding.

‘We want to be able to help as many young people as we can through difficult times,’ he said.

‘So we are always looking for funding.

‘We are extremely grateful to Matt and the team and glad we were able to make a difference for you and for others that seek our support in the future.’