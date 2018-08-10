Young Portsmouth bookworms and crafters get stuck in to reading challenge

HUNDRES of children enjoyed a creative day in Portsmouth’s main library.

Portsmouth City Council introduced a new event to its annual Summer Reading Challenge called the Mischief Makers Extravaganza.

The event saw over 400 eager children and parents throughout the day getting involved in the reading activities.

Winner of the Portsmouth Book award, Guy Bass, gave readings and performances throughout the day and children could also get involved in other more practical activities such as safe explosive experiments at the science theatre, and plenty of arts and crafts.

Library and archives manager Lindy Elliott said: ‘It was a new way to engage and encourage children to reach the end of the Summer Reading Challenge.

‘The National Curriculum is very busy and it isn’t always possible to give that much time to read for pleasure. If children are going to read they have to know why they’re doing it.

‘We try to encourage children to mix it up. The best thing about the library is you can afford to take risks. At the library, you can try something new and maybe discover your next passion.’

Lindy and the team down at Portsmouth Central Library hope that thanks to this event, more children will reach the end of the Challenge this year.

Those who do will be invited to a winners award ceremony at Southsea Castle on Sunday 16th September where they will receive a certificate and medal.