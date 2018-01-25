Youngster takes to the beach for plastic clean-up

A YOUNG boy is hoping for a good turnout after organising a beach clean in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Charlie Parkes, aged 10, has been advertising a beach clean which will be taking place at 10am tomorrow, having been inspired by a project at school as well as David Attenborough’s recent BBC programme ‘Blue Planet 2’ which explained the impact of plastics on out oceans.

According to his grandmother, Charlie has been advertising the event in nearby shops, with neighbours and his friends at school.

Anyone interested in supporting him is asked to arrive at Lee-on-the-Solent skate park at 10am on Friday.