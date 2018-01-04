Youngsters awarded for beating the odds and learning to swim

Have your say

THREE children have won a top prize after taking part in a swimming programme.

Alfie Pashley from Clanfield, Enola-Reven Todd from Gosport and Lincoln Fairweather from Havant, were awarded at Southern Water’s Learn to Swim Achiever awards.

Enola-Reven Todd receives her award from Invictus Games gold medallist Mike Goody, left, and Olympic gold medallist Duncan Goodhew

The awards, held at Portsmouth’s Mountbatten Centre, celebrated youngsters who have learnt to swim against the odds or performed exceptionally well.

Alfie, nine, has cerebral palsy and despite being scared of the water at first, was able to build up his strength and co-ordination.

His swim teacher Bekki Kingshot, from Rusalka Swim, said: ‘Alfie was born at 25 weeks, and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

‘It took him much longer than most children to walk unaided, but he is a very resilient child and never lets anything get in his way.’

Lincoln Fairweather receives his award

Enola-Reven, six, was awarded after being nominated by swim teacher Joanne Wake from Gosport Leisure Centre.

Joanne said: ‘Enola has achieved more than anyone thought possible. Despite a complex back disability, she has shown incredible determination in the pool.’

Eight-year-old Lincoln was nominated for his determination and great attitude.

Swim teacher Chris Pitman, from Horizon Havant Leisure Centre, added: ‘Lincoln has always tried his best and his concentration and swimming skills have improved.’

The awards were presented by Invictus Games gold medallist Mike Goody and Olympic gold medallist Duncan Goodhew.