Youngsters create Mother’s Day treats

CHILDREN at a day nursery made presents for their caring mums for Mother’s Day.

As well as making cards, the youngsters at Kiddi Caru in Whiteley were helped by staff to make special gifts for their mums, such as sunflower seeds planted in pots.

Nursery manager Bee Bevis said: ‘The children adore any opportunity to make things for their loved ones and they had a lovely time making cards and gifts for their lucky mums.

‘There’s just nothing nicer than receiving a handmade card on Mother’s Day.’

n For more info about the nursery, call 01489 571941.