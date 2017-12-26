Youngsters sing songs for elderly residents

Have your say

CHOIR singers from a city school paid a series of visits to homes for the elderly to stage performances.

More than 25 Priory School pupils between the ages of 11 and 16 sang to residents of Harry Sotnick House, Hilsea Lodge and Shearwater Care last week.

The visits – led by the school’s musical director, Dan Barrow –were held to showcase the childrens’ talents and brighten up the daily routines at care homes across The News area.

Mr Barrow said: ‘The students have rehearsed and performed in school so well, but taking them out to the community is such a great experience.

‘I am very proud of each one and every one of them.’