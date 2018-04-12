Youngsters to be given a taste of church leadership

YOUNG people in the region will be able to see what it is like to work in a church, as part of a new intern scheme.

People between the ages of 18 and 29 will be given the chance to spend a year working in one of four churches near Fareham.

The Western Wards Internship scheme begins in September 2018, with the chance for people to explore their faith and develop leadership skills working in churches in Locks Heath, Warsash, Whiteley or Sarisbury Green.

Rev Amy Webb, curate at St John’s Church, Locks Heath, said: ‘There are many young people who are still searching for a sense of purpose or direction. They may have faith, but not quite be sure if God is calling them to work full-time for a Christian organisation, or to get ordained as a church minister.

‘Spending a year working in a parish, with experienced clergy who can mentor them and show them what Christian leadership looks like, will be really valuable.

‘I wish something like this had been available when I was thinking about being ordained.

‘The interns will live with church families who will kindly open up their homes, they’ll get plenty of chances to take part in parish ministry, and they’ll be challenged to develop their own faith, in prayer, reflection and study.

For more info go to portsmouth.anglican.org/interns.