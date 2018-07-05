Youngsters urged to do reading challenge

YOUNG people in Portsmouth are being encouraged to take on a summer reading challenge at their local library.

The Mischief Makers summer reading challenge will be taking place in Portsmouth libraries from Saturday, July 14.

Beano characters will be inviting youngsters to read six library books during the summer holidays, collecting special stickers and exploring a map of Beanotown to find clues to the town’s buried treasure.

Completers of the Summer Reading Challenge will be invited to Southsea Castle on Sunday, September 16 to collect their certificate and medal.

Cabinet member for leisure, culture and sport Cllr Steve Pitt said: ‘There's never been a better time to visit your local library as we've got rid of fines to encourage people to use them more.

‘So why not get a library card and browse for your own summer reading while the children enjoy making mischief’.