A YOUTUBE personality-turned-rapper with more than 20million subscribers will perform in Portsmouth.

British entertainers KSI and Randolph will unite to bring their New Age tour to The Pyramids in Southsea on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 7pm.

KSI, whose real name is JJ Olatunji, shot to fame after kick-starting his YouTube career with a video about the Fifa video game series in 2009.

He has since amassed almost 5bn views on the platform, launched a rap career and a white-collar boxing campaign – which saw him fight controversial YouTuber Logan Paul in 2018.

Producer and rapper Randolph has more than 663,000 subscribers on YouTube and 337,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

KSI and Randolph first collaborated in 2011 and have made a number of tracks together, including Slow Motion, Beerus and Red Alert.

Randolph told his 43,000 Twitter followers revellers attending shows on the New Age tour can expect ‘all of the classics and the new unreleased material too’.

Under-16s are not permitted to attend the concert at The Pyramids and tickets can be booked by calling BH Live on 0844 576 3000 or visiting tinyurl.com/y6tlzg9e