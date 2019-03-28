Zak Truscott enjoys confidence-booster ahead of Portsmouth & District Snooker League final

Have your say

Zak Truscott has enjoyed the perfect warm-up for the biggest match of his career.

The 15-year-old hit the front in division one of the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar this week.

It was a great confidence boost ahead of his Portsmouth & District Snooker League handicap singles final against Adrian Binding at Copnor Snooker Club on Monday.

Truscott beat Nick Fegan 3-0 in the semi-finals of the Frank Wyatt Memorial Trophy.

And he celebrated victory in the top group on Wednesday after a remarkable let-off.

Thomas Sharp, faced with an easy black off its spot after needing a snooker with one red remaining, left the ball hanging over the pocket.

Earlier, Samuel Laxton knocked in a 33 break against Owen Jenkins only for his 10-year-old opponent to nick the frame with a 33 clearance to the black.

Laxton dropped to second place, one point behind Truscott.

Dean Russell moved up to fifth with an undefeated run in the second group.

Billy Reid leads division two, while Aaron Wilson climbed to fourth thanks to four straight wins in the third group.

Two days earlier, a round of applause greeted Vince Inman’s first win after 10 weeks in the Monday Junior Snooker League.

Laxton was undefeated in the top group and extended his division one lead over Truscott to six points.

Ryan Wilson won a tense three-way tiebreak to take the honours in the second group. Tyler Mack heads division two.

Sisters Chloe and Elodie Hall made their full debuts and both recorded breaks of eight.

It’s as you were at the top of the Junior Pool League.

Front-runners Rhys Pearce and defending champion Keira Hiscock shared the spoils, while Archie Crump moved up to third.

Harrison Heath took maximum points from Johnny Kelly on the head-to-head rule in the second group.

He climbed to second place behind Jake Daffin in division two.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

He also hosts junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday at the same venue.