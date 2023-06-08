‘His consistency is just phenomenal’- Hawks coach Adi Birrell on T20 Blast record-breaker James Vince

James Vince of Hampshire clips the ball off his legs during Hampshire's Blast win against Somerset at the Ageas Bowl this week. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Here, in the third of our weekly Blast columns, Hawks first team manager Adrian Birrell reveals what makes Vince such a star performer and explains his influence on the club is more than just the runs he scores…

‘It is remarkable what James has done, but not surprising because he is a fabulous player. His consistency is just phenomenal; he chalks up these runs every year.

‘There is nothing frantic about the way he scores. He plays proper cricket shots; his cover drive, his backward punch, his pull, his on drive, they are normal cricket shots. You won’t see a lot of scoops or reverse sweeps.

‘It is a person at the top of his game, but more than anything else he knows his game. He knows from his experience that if the ball pitches there and there is a certain field, exactly where he is going to hit it because he has been doing it for so long. He has honed his skill over his entire career.

‘He is playing authentic, proper cricket shots and it is just remarkable to see. He never looks like he is struggling to score or keep up with the run rate – it just comes so naturally.

‘It is special that he has done it for one club – and it will always be one club for James. He is dedicated to winning trophies for Hampshire. We often speak among ourselves and ask what we would do without him – in all formats.

‘It’s a remarkable consistency to have in the squad every season.

‘Having someone at the top of the order who you know will often score runs does take some of the pressure of others – particularly the younger players. He also helps a lot with gameplans and how to score against certain bowlers. We are very, very fortunate to have that.

‘We have got other experienced players around him, but James is the leader, and he leads from the front. His captaincy is not something a lot of people talk about but if you look at where he has been and what he has won he is a serial winner, and his influence and experience rubs off on his teammates.

‘He has instilled a culture of a will to win. I’ve coached a lot in my time, but I’ve very seldom seen a person that is so geared towards winning. We have won a few very close games and that fight the guys show – almost a desperation to win the game – it comes from him.

‘He is absolutely in his prime and is the best batter James Vince has been in his entire life.

‘He is very, very good right now and very consistent – good teams, bad teams, I think everyone takes the brunt of James Vince.’