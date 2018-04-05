Boundary Commission chairman thanks residents for feedback

Have your say

THE CHAIRMAN of the Local Government Boundary Commission for England has thanked residents for their help during boundary change consultations.

The group published its final recommendations for new electoral arrangements for East Hampshire District Council, including wards such as Horndean and Rowlands Castle.

As previously reported, all but three of East Hampshire’s current council wards will change as a result of the review.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: ‘We are extremely grateful to people across East Hampshire who took part in the review.

‘The commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during each stage of consultation.

‘We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout East Hampshire.’

The commission proposes the Rowlands Castle ward to be represented by one councillor - in its previous proposals, the commission had included Rowlands Castle in a ward with parts of Horndean.

The commission said it believes that the final proposals reflect local community ties and interests.

The commission has changed its proposals to ensure that there is a set of wards that matches the boundary of Horndean parish so that no parts of the town are included in a ward with other parts of East Hampshire.

Full details of the final recommendations are available at lgbce.org.uk.