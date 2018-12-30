Council adds £11.5m Rolls Royce centre to its property portfolio

Have your say

A COUNCIL has added an £11.5m Rolls Royce’ office to its property portfolio.

East Hampshire District Council, which covers Horndean and Clanfield, has added to its investment portfolio with a property currently home to Rolls Royce admin services.

Jubilee House, in Derby, is the global administration centre for Rolls Royce’s human resources, finance, procurement and group property.

The buy brings the council’s portfolio to more than £105m. The portfolio generates more than £2m a year for public services.

Cllr Richard Millard, leader of the council, said: ‘The building has a long lease and is situated in one of the fastest growing economic areas outside the south east.

‘By carefully growing our well-balanced property portfolio we can generate the income we need to maintain our excellent public services.’

Developed in 2001, the building totals 72,837 sq ft and houses 300 employees.