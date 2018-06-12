Horndean dad to speak in parliament about reversing his Type 2 Diabetes

A MAN who reversed his Type 2 Diabetes is pledging to change the way treatment of the disease is handled across the country.

Mark Hancock, from Horndean, used a ‘low-carb, real food’ approach to his diet – one which a diabetes consultant at QA Hospital said is being discussed nationally.

One week after starting the diet 47-year-old Mark said he was able to stop taking medication to reduce his blood sugar levels.

He has been asked to speak in parliament about the way he manages his condition, with the aim of changing the national guidelines about the disease.

Mark, a dad-of-two, said: ‘Current advice is centred around eating starchy carbohydrates and sugar, but it should focus on healthy fats and real food, like meat and vegetables.

‘I was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2010. I was 16 stone and didn’t eat particularly well, but I was still devastated when I was diagnosed.

‘Six years later I heard TV doctor Michael Mosley saying diabetics shouldn’t be basing meals on starchy carbohydrates, as that makes the condition worse and will result in the need for more medication.’

Both Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes are associated with having higher-than-normal blood sugar levels. Type 2 is often diagnosed in people with excess body weight, and in those aged 30 and over. Type 1 is often diagnosed in childhood and isn’t associated with obesity.

Mark purchased Dr Mosley’s eight-week blood sugar diet recipe book in 2016, and now says he feels as fit as he did as a teenager.

Mark added: ‘Dr Mosley promotes eating real foods and healthy fats found in yoghurt, oily fish and so on, and taking out bread, pasta, and potatoes from the diet, plus sugary products.

‘My blood sugar levels were high, and fell back into the normal range within one week.

‘I want people with Type 2 Diabetes to know they don’t have to face a life of medication.

‘We need to change the advice GPs and nurses are giving out to patients, who can reverse the disease themselves, like I did, through diet.’

Mark will speak in parliament on June 27, along with two doctors and a nurse.

Partha Kar is a diabetes consultant at QA Hospital. He said: ‘Type 2 Diabetes is known as a progressive disease but more research shows in some cases it’s reversible. The low-carb, real food approach is an option, but not the panacea, as it needs to fit in with the individual.

‘People with diabetes can either reduce the amount of calories they have or the amount of carbs. With low-calorie diets there’s very good scientific evidence which shows a person with Type 2 Diabetes can be put into remission having been on one. The low-carb, real food approach looks promiseable – it’s being looked at on a national basis.’