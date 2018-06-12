MATT HANCOCK: You get a warm fuzzy feeling when everyone pulls together

The PTA member is excited about his school’s upcoming summer fair

The St John’s CEC Primary School PTA Summer Fair in Rowlands Castle is an annual event which is the school’s biggest, and most fun, fundraiser of the year.

Matt Hancock loves being part of the PTA Credit: Keith Woodland

This year it’s being held on Saturday, from midday until 3pm.

It’s a real community event with people from around the village volunteering, and local businesses offering their services.

You get a warm fuzzy feeling when everyone pulls together and the day is enjoyed by all.

Not only do we run it each year for fundraising, the children love the event and take great pride in running their class stalls.

St John’s only has so much money allocated to it each year by the local authority and that covers the basic running costs of our school.

In order to provide the best educational experience for all pupils, the school needs to raise extra funds and the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is the main way we do this.

Being a member of the PTA committee is great, we raise money to enrich the children’s education. But there’s so much more. You’re being a role model to your children, getting involved shows them that you are taking a real interest in their school.

This may change by the time they are at secondary school so I’m making the most of it now!

Over the past year, the PTA has raised money for a new stage for school productions, PA equipment, chess club, outdoor play equipment and contributed to the Year Five residential trip to Calshot, among many other things.

This year’s mega raffle is a real draw with prizes ranging from £300 in cash, which has kindly been donated by HPD estate agents, to a UV foam party for up to 25 kids at Cubano Beach Party Club. There’s lots of family activities up for grabs too.

We’ve got vintage bus rides, a Pimm’s bar, barbecue, skateboard ride, a beat the goalie game, face-painting, crafts, lots of games and much more. And it’s free entry too.

Take along your family and friends and enjoy supporting the school, there’s so much fun to be had.

For further information, go to stjohnspta.co.uk