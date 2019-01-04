Portsmouth RNLI’s ‘Reindeer Run’ raises £3,000 to help save lives at sea 

MORE than 200 people took part in the Portsmouth RNLI’s first-ever ‘Reindeer Run’ which saw runners raise funds so lifeboat crews can continue their work saving lives across the Solent.

The event at Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, was organised by volunteers of the Portsmouth lifeboat crew and runners raised £2,800 and counting.

RNLI charity Reindeer Run at Stansted House. From left, Dan Ayres, Saskia Fawcett, James Fawcett, Tim Webster, and Poppy Kilpatrick'Picture Ian Hargreaves (181216-13 RNLI)

They are hoping to start a Christmas tradition that will long continue.

Volunteer crew member Aaron Gent said: ‘After the bad weather we weren't sure what the conditions would be like, but thankfully the rain held off and we just had a bit of mud in the field and first section.

‘This was Hampshire's first RNLI Reindeer Run.

‘We had a total of about 200 runners taking part, which for a first event we're really happy with and we’re hoping that we can build on this events success with further runs to come.

RNLI charity Reindeer Run at Stansted House. Tracey Speer and her granddaughter Poppy and The Promenade Plodders from Bognor.'Picture Ian Hargreaves (181216-12 RNLI)

‘All the money raised from the event will help us to continue saving lives at sea and continue providing a 24-hour service for the eastern Solent and local harbours.’

There was a choice of 10k or 5k fun runs and a 1k Santa Saunter for kids.

Portsmouth RNLI lifeboats are manned by volunteers who will be on call for the whole of the Christmas period. They will be listening out for their pager’s distinctive beeps, ready to abandon their Christmas dinner or family present exchanges to save lives.