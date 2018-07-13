School works with volunteers at farm

VOLUNTEERS worked with a school to tend to its small farm area.

A team of Community First’s Positive Pathways volunteers and staff cleared weeds, provided water for animals and vegetable beds and more at Park Community School’s smallholding in Blendworth, Horndean.

Positive Pathways helps those who have support needs or lack confidence to take part in team volunteering in the community, gaining a range of skills by carrying out activities such as gardening, conservation work and painting of community venues.

Beverley Palmer, from Community First, said: ‘We set to and started clearing paths of weeds, providing water for the animals and, after removing the weeds, for the vegetable beds too.

‘How lucky we are to live in an area where we can stand and hear nothing apart from the birds, and the pigs, and just breathe.

‘A wonderful morning was had by all. It was hot work and the ground was hard, but the results were worth it.

‘We hope to go back another day to continue our work at the smallholding and build the relationship with Park Community School.’

Volunteers build their social and communication skills by attending tailored training and working as part of a team.

To find out more about Community First’s Positive Pathways scheme, call (023) 9387 3808 or visit cfirst.org.uk/positivepathways