100th person joins programme

THE 100th person has joined an apprenticeship programme that helps people to develop management skills.

Fareham College and South Western Railway (SWR) are celebrating as Innocent Obio joins the SWR’s REACh apprenticeship programme which will see the current Waterloo Station service employee undertake a Level 3 Team Leader Apprenticeship at the college.

Innocent said: ‘This programme not only helps me to improve the level of my professional handling of everyday issues and relationships at work, it has also enabled me, at the same time, to obtain the Institute of Leadership and Management Level 3 professional qualification for managers.

‘This has set me on a fine pedestal for career advancement both within and outside the industry. I would recommend the apprenticeship route to anyone.’

Apprentices attend monthly sessions at the college and then the skills learnt are developed in the workplace through observations and meetings with mentors.

Apprenticeship compliance manager at SWR Kirstie Thompson added: ‘Fareham College is an amazing partner and really understands our training needs. We hope to attract even more apprentices to the scheme this year.’

For more information on engineering apprenticeship opportunities at Fareham College, visit https://www.fareham.ac.uk/engineering-apprenticeships/