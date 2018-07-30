18 vehicles destroyed in Fareham blaze 

Have your say

A fire at a garage in Fareham has destroyed 18 vehicles.

The blaze happened on Military Road last night (July 29) and a total of 18 vehicles were destroyed.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called just before 9pm yesterday to reports of the fire.

A spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.49pm, and crews from Fareham and Cosham attended.

‘1 HGV, 15 cars and two fork lift trucks were destroyed. The stop message came in at 1.22am.’