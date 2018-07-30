18 vehicles destroyed in Fareham blaze 

Fire services were called to the scene
Fire services were called to the scene
Mark Compton from Portsmouth CCG

New Portsmouth hub ends patients’ lack of seven-day GP access

0
Have your say

A fire at a garage in Fareham has destroyed 18 vehicles.  

The blaze happened on Military Road last night (July 29) and a total of 18 vehicles were destroyed. 

Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called just before 9pm yesterday to reports of the fire. 

Read More: See the moment stranded dog Max is rescued from island in Portsmouth Harbour

A spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.49pm, and crews from Fareham and Cosham attended. 

‘1 HGV, 15 cars and two fork lift trucks were destroyed. The stop message came in at 1.22am.’ 