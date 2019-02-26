30 jobs created in Fareham as plane interior firm upgrades to first class premises

Have your say

AN AIRCRAFT interior specialist is set to expand with a move to a purpose-built, multi-million-pound new premises – doubling its capacity and creating 30 new jobs.

Percival Aviation specialises in the design, production and maintenance of aircraft interiors and equipment with customers from around the world including British Airways, Emirates, and easyJet.

The company will move a short distance from its current premises in Barnes Wallis Road to take a 40,000 sq ft detached unit to be built in Cartwright Drive, Segensworth.

Chairman Neil Percival said: ‘It was an important part of our decision to remain close to our existing facility, which this new location achieves.

‘The new factory, once opened later this year will double our company’s capacity.

‘It will facilitate our ability to continue grow our business.

‘I’m looking forward to seeing the development start next month and the opportunities and security this will provide our business.’

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) was instrumental in the move, acquiring the site on behalf of Marick Real Estate and advising throughout negotiations.

Vail Williams advised the purchaser while JLL advised the landowner, Raymarine.

Construction will begin next month on the unit, just off Junction 9 of the M27, and will be carried out to the new occupier’s specifications.

LSH director Robin Dickens said: ‘Securing these new premises ensures that a hugely successful, independently-owned, locally-owned company with a worldwide reputation can remain in the region as it grows, with all the benefits that brings to the economy here.

‘Marick were hands-on throughout the design process and worked closely with Percival’s management team to arrive at the ideal building solution.’

Director of capital markets and industrial and logistics at LSH Jerry Vigus added: ‘We have been tracking this site and made on off-market approach to Raymarine to acquire the site on behalf of Marick Developments.

‘The site acquisition was complex, as we had to work with Hampshire County Council in restructuring the ground lease, and deal with relocating reptiles, all while keeping the transaction confidential.’

Percival Aviation expect to recruit for 30 new positions over the next five years. These will be engineers, support staff and staff roles.

