A new home visiting service  in Fareham to reduce the pressure on hospitals

A NEW morning home healthcare visiting scheme is ‘imminent, a Fareham GP has said.

Fareham and Gosport CCG has invited all GP surgeries to work together and launch a new Home Visiting Service (HVS) which will see GPs, nurses and paramedics visiting patients with urgent but non-emergency need earlier in the day.

The scheme, which already exists in Gosport with a similar operation in Portsmouth, aims to provide a faster response and treatment and reduce the risk of patients needing to go to hospital or having to stay in hospital overnight if they are admitted.

Doctor Tom Bertram, a GP at Jubilee Surgery in Titchfield is excited for the ‘imminent’ arrival of the scheme.

He said: ‘All surgeries in Fareham have signed up to this and the rollout is imminent.

‘It means we will see patients at home earlier in the day rather than between 1pm and 2pm and they will be cared for sooner.

‘If they need to go into hospital it is more likely they would not have to stay the night than if they were going in past four or 5pm.

‘It will help local healthcare and relieve pressure on hospitals and the ambulance service.

The existing Gosport HVS and a similar service in Portsmouth have helped to reduce hospital admissions, improving health outcomes for patients, easing pressure on the NHS and making a better use of staff resources.

Dr Donal Collins, who has helped lead on new models of care working in Hampshire, said: ‘From the initial schemes that operated in Gosport and Portsmouth, we know that the HVS can and will mean that many patients are seen earlier in the day – which helps prevent avoidable admissions to Queen Alexandra Hospital, less overnight hospital stays, a reduced need for ambulance journeys and an improved flow of patients through hospital.

’We know that the scheme is also improving capacity for GPs in their own practices, relieving some of the pressure there.’

In the weeks ahead, it is planned to roll out the scheme to Fareham, Horndean, Rowlands Castle and Waterlooville.

The service will operate Mondays to Fridays daytime with different hours of operation in each area.