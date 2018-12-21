A27 blocked in Fareham after accident

Have your say

A major Fareham road has been blocked this afternoon after an accident.

One lane of the A27 was partially blocked after an earlier incident on the Quay Street roundabout.

The vehicle blocking part of the A27 after the accident. Picture: ROMANSE/Highways England/Twitter

Traffic cameras show a car parked up on the roundabout following the incident, causing drivers to divert around it.

Although the vehicle has now been cleared, there are still long delays for drivers travelling eastbound on the A27.

There are also delays both ways heading south towards Gosport.

As The News reported earlier, there have been long delays for drivers heading into Portsmouth today as shoppers aim to do some last-minute Christmas shopping.

The M275 is blocked southbound from junction 1 at Tipner, and there are also delays on major roads heading towards Southsea.