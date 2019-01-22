A CRASH has partly blocked a major road in Fareham, according to reports.

The incident happened at Delme Roundabout and the A27 Eastern Way entry slipway is currently blocked.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘A27 #Fareham - All lanes currently BLOCKED on the Delme Rbt at the A27 Eastern Way entry slip due to RTI, delays on approach.’

