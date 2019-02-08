A ROAD has been blocked in both directions following a crash this afternoon.

The A3051 is completely blocked near Burridge due to a RTI between Whiteley Lane and Ridge Lane, ROMANSE are reporting.

Motorists are being warned to expect short delays on approach this afternoon as a result of incident.

